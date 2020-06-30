Gale H. (Heckmann) Rafer
1937 - 2020
Gale H. Rafer, 83 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in February 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Zena Douglas Heckmann.

Gale graduated Centenary College, Hackettstown, NJ, where she enjoyed playing field hockey and archery. She had many hobbies, some of which included tennis, card making and the garden club. She was a gifted floral designer for over 30 years. Heaven has gained a loving role model who pointed people to her savior. She will be forever known for her love for her family. Mom made everything better.

Gale is survived by her sons; Scott E. Rafer of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Robert D. Rafer and Keith C. Rafer, both of Elkton; daughter, Wendy Z. Harrison of Elkton; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Douglas Heckmann and sister, Sandy Metzger.

Gale was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Rafer; brother, Conrad Heckmann; sisters, Elaine Bolton, Zena McConaghey, and Jeanette Holmes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, 12 noon until 1 pm, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Funeral services will be private. Interment in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery of Owings Mills, MD, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
