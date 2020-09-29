1/1
Garland Lee Conard
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garland Lee Conard, 51 of Elkton, MD, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the John's Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on November 2, 1968, the son of the late Clyde and Helen (Ray) Conard.

He worked for the State of Maryland Highway Division. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and softball.

Survivors include three siblings: Clyde Conard, Tim Conard and Patricia Tuell; his partner: Tammi Kennedy; stepchildren: Samantha Zickgras and Jacob Kennedy. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved