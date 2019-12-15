|
Gary Douglas Corron, 67 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at home.
Born in McRoss Rural, WV, on January 25, 1952, he was the son of the late Richard Lee and Frances Lee (Osborne) Corron.
He was employed by Epsilon Products Co., and also owned and operated Corron's Landscaping for 40 years before his retirement. Gary always had two jobs, taking pride in his service and working "hard" for his family every day!
Survived by his wife and high school sweetheart: Rosemary (Jones) Corron, the "two love birds" were married 48 years; daughter: Karen Adkins of North East, MD; granddaughter Sarah Adkins; two brothers: Larry Corron (Darlene) and Bruce Corron.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sisters, Lynnette Brinton and Lisa Ewing and brother, Ronald D. Corron.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Family and friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the service.
Entombment will follow services in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 18, 2019