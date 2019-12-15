Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Harford Memorial Gardens,
Aberdeen, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Corron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Douglas Corron


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Douglas Corron Obituary
Gary Douglas Corron, 67 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at home.

Born in McRoss Rural, WV, on January 25, 1952, he was the son of the late Richard Lee and Frances Lee (Osborne) Corron.

He was employed by Epsilon Products Co., and also owned and operated Corron's Landscaping for 40 years before his retirement. Gary always had two jobs, taking pride in his service and working "hard" for his family every day!

Survived by his wife and high school sweetheart: Rosemary (Jones) Corron, the "two love birds" were married 48 years; daughter: Karen Adkins of North East, MD; granddaughter Sarah Adkins; two brothers: Larry Corron (Darlene) and Bruce Corron.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sisters, Lynnette Brinton and Lisa Ewing and brother, Ronald D. Corron.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Family and friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the service.

Entombment will follow services in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -