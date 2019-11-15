Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Preisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Preisch


1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
Gary W. Preisch Obituary
Gary Preisch, age 72, of North East, MD, passed away at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A second visitation will be held from 8:30 am until 9:30 am on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral, where a memorial service will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -