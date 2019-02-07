Gemma Zagni Davis, age 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Gemma was born in Segalari, Italy, a province of Florence, on December 18, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Ferdinando Zagni and Maria Teresa Mini.

During World War II, Gemma met and fell in love with Robert Estill Davis, a Staff Sergeant in the 3196 Signal Service Corps and stationed near her home. They were married June 8, 1946, and moved to the United States in 1947. Bob and Gemma settled in Elkton in the early '50s where they raised their 4 daughters, remaining there for the rest of their lives. Gemma was employed for a time at the RMR Corporation and worked for several years in the cafeteria at Gilpin Manor Elementary School from where she retired in 1993. Gemma enjoyed Sunday pasta dinners with her family, Orioles baseball and weekends in Ocean City, MD. Gemma had a strong faith and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert; siblings, Amerigo, Ede, and Bino; and son-in-law, Jack Everett.

She is survived by her daughters, Maria Everett, Patty Lepore (Andy), Joyce Ostrand (Rick), and Sandy Fasano (Chip); grandchildren, Kristina, Jeff, Leigh, Erik, and Gina; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Noah, and Dylan; one remaining brother, Lorenzo Zagni of Segalari, Italy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Outreach Program, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary