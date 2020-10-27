1/1
Gene L. Boddy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene L. Boddy, 82 of North East, MD, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA on February 22, 1938, he was the son of the late Hazel (Boddy) Thomas. Gene was also preceded in death by two brothers: Rodney Boddy, Sr. and Leroy Johnson; and a nephew: Rodney Boddy, Jr.

As a young man, he worked various odd jobs as a general handyman. Gene enjoyed church and had a close personal connection with the Lord. He loved to fish, being outside in the fresh air, was an avid fan of NASCAR and wrestling, and enjoyed visiting flea markets and yard sales. Gene was best known for being quite the jokester. He loved to tease and play around with his support staff and could always make those around him smile. Left to cherish his memory are his oldest living relative: Aunt Faye Raisin; his nieces and nephews: Anette Bowman, Christine, Karla, Meredith and William Boddy; and his friends and the dedicated support staff at Sunny Acres Assisted Living. Homegoing services, conducted by Pastor Cheri Dupree will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved