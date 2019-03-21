Home

George Anthony Thompson, 76, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born Sept. 22, 1942 in Harford County, MD, he was the son of the late Ralph Luther Thompson Jr. and Myrtle Kane Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a self-employed truck driver and he very much enjoyed working in his garden. He is survived by his son, Mark Anthony Thompson Sr.; daughters: Lynnette Carol Settlemyre, Aleta Kay Eldreth; grandchildren: Mark A. Thompson Jr., Kristen Titter-Batz, Amanda J. Sumner; three great grandchildren; brother, David L. Thompson; and sister, Vonnie E. Hughey.
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his wife, Ebenetta Rolfe Thompson; son, John Albert Thompson; and grandson, Brian K. Thompson.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 1 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 26, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 22, 2019
