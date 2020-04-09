Home

Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
George Kenneth Haggerty Jr.


1958 - 2020
George Kenneth Haggerty Jr. Obituary
Kenny went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. Kenny was born on October 22, 1958.

Kenny was preceded in death by his beloved father George Kenneth Haggerty, Sr, his mother Helen Moody and his very close cousin David Sakers.

Kenny worked at Bohemia Stables for 27 years and the Department of General Services for almost 20 years.

Kenny was the most devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved hunting with his oldest son Kenny, helping his youngest son John grow to be a father and spoiling and teaching his granddaughter Madelyn how to fish. Kenny loved to spend time at home with his dear wife Becky and there three dogs.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky, his sons, Kenny and girlfriend Erica and John and fiancee Holly; his granddaughter Madelyn; his sister Jeanie and husband Darrell Mitchell and brother Dudley Haggerty and his wife Mae.

Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances the service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul's Church, Earleville, MD or a .
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2020
