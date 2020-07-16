1/1
George Park Jr.
George Park, Jr. of Elkton, MD, age 90, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Cecilton, MD on February 4, 1930 to the late George Park, Sr. and Eva (Moore) Park.

George worked for many years as a farmer before moving on to open his own lawn mowing business where he worked until his passing. He was a member of the Chesapeake Beagle Club and bowled with the Methodist Men's Bowling League. George enjoyed hosting his frequent "Monday Music Nights" in his home. A lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he was also their oldest active member. George loved to tell jokes and play cards. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his grandchildren.

George is survived by two sons: George Park III and his wife Teresa, and Samuel W. Park and his wife, Sheila; three daughters: Catherine P. Wevodau and her husband, Robert, Nancy L. Racine and her husband, Gene and Barbie J. Bauernschmidt and her husband, Glenn; nine grandchildren: Nicholas Ruello, Andrew Ruello, Melanie Bauernschmidt, Bryan Racine, Chris Park, Amy Treacy, Katelyn Bauernschmidt, Abbigail Park and Emily Park; eight great-grandchildren: Alexandria Ruello, Isabel Ruello, Zachary Ruello, Jason Ruello, Oliver Treacy, Brady Park, Kamden Park, Cole Racine and another great-grandson on the way; four sisters: Pauline Loller, Mayme Haag, Pearl Rowan and Hilda Dixon as well as numerous extended family members.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years Barbara Park, and six brothers and sisters.

Due to the pandemic, burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in George's honor may be made payable to "Trinity United Methodist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To get service updates or send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
