George (Tad) Robert Maldeis III died unexpectedly at Christiana Hospital on October 2, 2020 in Newark DE at the age of 62.George is survived by his father, George Maldeis Jr (Rita) Perryville, MD and mother, Bonnie Weldishofer (Jim) Apollo Beach, FL. Partner John Stubbins Perryville, MD. Siblings, Joseph Maldeis, Perryville, MD and Kimberly Price, Apollo Beach, FL. Sister in laws Debi and Laurie both of Perryville, MD. Brother in law Jackie, Apollo Beach, FL. Nieces Kayla Maldeis, Josie Maldeis, Laura Weldishofer. Nephew Zac Maldeis. Great Niece Charlotte Price.He is preceded in death by his brother Jeffery Maldeis and nephew Zane Maldeis both of Perryville, MD.George was born on February 26, 1958 in Havre de Grace, MD. He began working for Chesapeake Care Resources over 20 years ago as a caregiver. George was also the President of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation.A memorial service is scheduled for October 18, 2020 at the American Legion in Perryville, MD from 1PM until 4PM. Pastor Mike Caldwell of Ashbury Methodist Church will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD