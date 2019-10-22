|
Georgia G. Skinner, 73, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Twp., passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was a homemaker who loved her family above all else. She was known for having painted windows and other things for the Cedar Creek Garden Center in Bayville. She was quite the artist. One fine example is still seen on Leiter Field in Bayville. She had a green thumb and was an avid gardener.
Born in North East, MD., she resided in Bayville most of her life. Georgia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wayne Skinner of Bayville. She is also survived by her daughters, Amanda and Jaime, a son, Wayne & his wife Crystle and a son in law Brett. Georgia is also survived by her grandchildren, Austin Reddinghius; Reed, Nash, & Ryan Skinner and Jackson & Marshall Liotti. She is also survived by a sister Doris Stamey, a sister in law Judith Guy along with several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to give special thanks to her home health aide Ms. Davia for all that she done for Georgia.
Friends may call on Wednesday, October 23, from 5-8pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. A Celebration of Life will be at 12pm Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In Lieu of Flowers the family respectfully request considering donations to the Pop Corn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 23, 2019