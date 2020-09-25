1/1
Gerald A. "Jerry" Buckworth
1940 - 2020
Gerald Allan Buckworth passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1940 in Elkton, Maryland, the son of the late Clifton Laws Buckworth and Elsie Mae Sapp Buckworth.

Gerald grew up in Middletown, Delaware and Elkton, Marland, where he played sports throughout his high school years. His love of athletics led him into teaching and coaching sports. He attended Wesley College for two years, then earned his Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia Wesleyan and his Master's Degree from Salisbury State University.

Beginning in 1962, Jerry trained many of Caesar Rodney High School's athletes, simultaneously serving as CR's wrestling coach and CR's Junior High Assistant Principal. He will be remembered for always treating everyone the same and really caring about his players and students.

He ended his educational career in 1995 following a kidney transplant in November 1994. He retired from the Caesar Rodney School District after 33 years of dedicated service, having served as teacher, assistant principal and principal. He received his kidney from his wife, Vicki. The experience of her gift caused him to create "The Gift of Life Initiative", which Delaware's medical community said ultimately saved the lives of many of those awaiting organ transplants. Jerry lived almost twenty-six years with his transplanted kidney.

In the midst of his school career, Jerry ran for state representative and took office in January 1981. He served for twenty-six years in the House of Representatives representing the 34th District. It was the spirit of working together, regardless of political philosophies, that Jerry considered a highlight of his career representing Delaware's 34th District.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki, his three sons, Jerry Jr., David (Misty), Danny, and one step-son, Chris (Tami), his grandchildren, Jenny, Tony, Lauryn, Matthew, Paige, Christopher, Chase and Cole, and one great grandson, his brother Donald (Susan) and sister, Sharon Vecera (Michael).

In light of the current pandemic, a private family service was held on Friday, September 25, 2020. His ashes were placed in the Memorial Garden at Wyoming United Methodist Church. The family requests that donations in Jerry's memory be made to Wyoming UMC, 216 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover, DE 19904; Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963, or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 25, 2020.
