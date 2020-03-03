Home

Gerald Grenier


1954 - 2020
Gerald Grenier Obituary
Gerald Grenier, 65, of Morriston, FL, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born in the town of La Sarre, Abitibi Provence, Quebec on November 6, 1954. Gerald was a resident of Elkton for 26 years and was a 1997 graduate of Delaware Technical Community College with degrees in Electrical Engineering and Process Instrumentation.

Gerald was a hard worker and a champion jockey. He rode at Charlestown Race Track from 1976 to 1988. He had many friends in A.A. and the horse racing community. He had a true passion for racing and horses. His best horse was Stateroom.

Survived by his loving wife, Rebecca (White) of Morriston, FL; his son, Edward of Tacoma, WA; a sister, Francyn, and four brothers-Jean, Michel, Yvon and Laurier. He was preceded by his parents, Marcel and Francoise.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at United Redeem Church in Elkton, date to be announced.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 4, 2020
