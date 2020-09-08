Gerald "Jerry" Thomas Goldsmith, age 73, of Conowingo, MD passed away September 4, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late William Thomas Goldsmith and Norma Mae Goldsmith (Hodges).
Jerry served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam from 1966-1968. During his service he earned various medals including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Jerry also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After many years of Government service, Jerry retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground. He will be especially remembered for his love of baseball and his many years of coaching. Jerry loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and yellow Lab Yogi. Some of his favorite things were hunting, woodworking, and watching the Ravens and Orioles games. He also loved his Pick-up trucks and Country music.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years Marian Goldsmith; son, Duane Thomas Goldsmith and wife Natalie; son, William "Bill" Joseph Goldsmith; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Reese, Raynee, Reagan, Carter and Alice; great-grandson, Julian; and sister, Jeanette Markwood and husband Greg. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Hallock.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Family and friends may begin to visit on Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the services at Harford Memorial Gardens with full military honors, 3839 Aldino Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Conowingo Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
