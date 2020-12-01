Gertrude Lavway, age 92, of North East, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Gertrude's many pastimes included reading, doing crossword puzzles, and cooking for her family. She would make sure that you always had your favorite dessert for special occasions. Gertrude enjoyed attending the North East Methodist women's retreat. Visiting and talking with family were very important to her. Gertrude was very selfless and was an excellent caretaker, wife, mom, gram, and nana.
Gertrude is survived by her children: Ricky Lavway, Deborah Logan (Royce), Kim Lavway (Ray), and Laurie Ablamsky (Gary); grandchildren: Robin, Mark, Sheri, William, Mike, Samuel (Jenn), Mark, David (Janine), Kevin (Jenn), Kenny (Amber), Christopher (Jessica), Amy (Josh), and Kyle; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; daughter, Sheila; 3 sisters; and 3 brothers.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.stranofeeley.com
