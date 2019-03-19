|
|
Gina Waltraud Weiss Mondt, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born May 11, 1943, in Germany.
A loving mother and grandmother, Gina is survived by her son, Richard Scott Biron and wife, Mary, Elkton, MD; and two grandchildren, Jesse Scott Biron, Melbourne, FL, and Cynthia Renee Biron, Wilmington, DE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Mondt; and younger brother, Raimund Hagl.
Gina was very active in her church and community, and had a heart for veterans and the homeless. She adored her pets, and enjoyed spending time with her friends, crocheting and crafting.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 306 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019