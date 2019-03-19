Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Mondt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina W. Mondt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gina W. Mondt Obituary
Gina Waltraud Weiss Mondt, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born May 11, 1943, in Germany.
A loving mother and grandmother, Gina is survived by her son, Richard Scott Biron and wife, Mary, Elkton, MD; and two grandchildren, Jesse Scott Biron, Melbourne, FL, and Cynthia Renee Biron, Wilmington, DE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Mondt; and younger brother, Raimund Hagl.
Gina was very active in her church and community, and had a heart for veterans and the homeless. She adored her pets, and enjoyed spending time with her friends, crocheting and crafting.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 306 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now