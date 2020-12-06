Ginger Sue Reynolds, 53 years, of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home. Born September 6, 1967 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Barbara Good Newswanger.Ginger was formerly employed by Eckerds of North East, MD, and MBNA of Delaware as a paralegal. More recently she spent her time being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Worrell Reynolds, Jr.; sons, Aaron Reynolds and Alex Reynolds; grandson, Worrell L. Reynolds III; and brother, Gary Newswanger.In addition to her parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her brother, Greg Newswanger.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Charlestown Fire Company in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, 1 PM until 3 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD