Gloria I. White, age 84, of Elkton, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020,
Gloria graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1954. She was a member of New Creations Ministries. Gloria loved playing cards, cooking, collecting shoes and spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing and watching sports. Gloria also loved watching and teaching children.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gladys Fitts; her siblings, Elaine Hughes, Eloise Tiller, Clarence Fitts Jr, Margaret Watson, Lorraine Fitts, Doris Goode, and Shirly Fitts and her former partner, John Davis.
Survivors include her children, Clifton White, Kline White (Onya), Janice Maxson (Venny), Sherry White (Roderick), Shannon Davis, George Jones (Tia) and Fawn Hyland; her 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and a host of other extended family.
Visitation will be from 9 am to 10:15 on Saturday, October 3 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. Elkton, MD 21921. Masks must be worn and social distancing enforced including maximum of 50 people in the church at a time. Services and burial will be private.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com