Goldia Hughes Culler, 94 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Caraway Manor Assisted Living of Elkton, MD. Mrs. Culler was born June 22, 1926 in Pryor, OK.Mrs. Culler was formerly employed as a Procurement Specialist by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD. She is survived by her son, Gary Culler of Perryville, MD; two grandchildren; and one grandchild.Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. John M. Gauger of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD