Gordon Arthur Burch
1933 - 2020
Gordon Arthur Burch, 87 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Darby, PA, on January 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Cyril and Ruth (Elliott) Burch.

Gordon was a devoted father, son, brother and friend who loved the Lord. He served his country honorably in the Korean War and was always a hard worker. Gordon was a humble man who could light up a room and always a straight shooter, he will be missed. Rest In Peace Buz.

Survived by his loving wife: Nancy (Ferguson) Burch of North East, MD; sons: Daniel Burch of Monticello, FL and Steve Burch of North East, MD; and daughter: Jennifer Hernandez of Newport, DE.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brother: George Burch.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Interment will follow services in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com





Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
