Services Schimunek Funeral Home 610 W MacPhail Rd Bel Air , MD 21014 (410) 638-5360 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schimunek Funeral Home 610 W MacPhail Rd Bel Air , MD 21014 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bel Air United Methodist Church 21 Linwood Ave. Bel Air , MD View Map

Grace Wood Heath was born on March 27, 1929 in Elk Neck, Maryland. She went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Levin Heath, on July 11, 2019. She spent her childhood in Elk Neck and upon graduating high school, she attended college at Salisbury State Teachers College where she met Levin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1950. During her teaching career of over 20 years, she also received her Master's Equivalency.



During her time at Salisbury State Teacher's College, Grace was very active in college activities. She had a beautiful singing voice and performed in the college's musical productions and sang on the college radio station. She was also the soloist for many of her family and friend's weddings. In her senior year, she was selected as May Queen for the college. Upon graduation, Grace started her teaching career in 1950 at Hall's Cross Roads Elementary School where she taught for several years before putting her career on hold to raise her children during their early years. She returned to the education field in 1961 when she taught kindergarten at Grace United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, Maryland for eight years. After that period of time, she returned to the employment of the Harford County Board of Education at Havre de Grace Elementary School where she taught second grade until her retirement in 1991.



Grace enjoyed painting, sewing, making crafts, golf and relaxing by her pool with friends and family. She especially enjoyed family gatherings for holidays and birthdays.



Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband, Levin Heath, on October 26, 2018. She was also predeceased by her parents, William S. and Emma P. Wood, her sister Elizabeth Kluttz and brother William L. Wood. She is survived by three children- Debbie Garland (Jim), David Heath (Debbie) and Christi Grieninger (Carl), six grandchildren- Andrew Heath (Julie), Page Brannan (Mike), Carter Dally (Chad), Kohl Grieninger, Casey Garland (Alyssa) and Matt Garland (Amy)- and thirteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Marian Wells and Virginia Brinkley.



Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Bel Air United Methodist Church 21 Linwood Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hart's Methodist Church located at 3203 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 17, 2019