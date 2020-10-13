Grace Roark Webb, age 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Ashe County, NC to the late Joshua C. Roark and Ella (Graybeal) Roark.
Grace married the love of her life, Victor Webb, Sr. in 1945 and they spent 73 years together. During that time, Grace and Victor worked side by side in the Mushroom growing industry. She was a life-long member of 70 years with the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and making different things.
Grace is survived by her son, Victor C. Webb Jr. and his wife, Polly; daughter, Sandra Henderson and her husband, John; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and niece, Fay Eller.
In addition to her parents, Grace is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Victor C. Webb, Sr., two brothers: Gale Roark and Robert Roark; and sister, Irene Roberts.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "West Nottingham Presbyterian Church" and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
