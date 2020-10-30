1/
Grace Stultz (Franklin) Detweiler
1927 - 2020
Grace Stultz Detweiler, 93 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.

Born in Spring Valley, PA, on February 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Edith (Stultz) Franklin. She was the wife of the late Enos Lapp Detweiler, Jr. who passed August 23, 2008.

Mrs. Detweiler was a member of State Line Baptist Church, Rising Sun, MD. She enjoyed piano music

She is survived by her children: Enos Gerald Detweiler, Margaret E. Bossard both of North East, MD, Brenda Wilson of Feasterville, PA and Joy Blasier of North East, MD; 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at State Line Baptist Cemetery, 560 Chrome Road, Rising Sun, MD, with Pastor Jim Reeves officiating.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 30, 2020.
