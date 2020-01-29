|
|
Gracie Mae Baker - Born January 11th, 1918 and passed away on January 27, 2020 peacefully in Benson Arizona. She was preceeded in death by her parents Robert and Betty Parsons, and her husband Woodrow Baker as well 3 sisters, Ginny, Francis, Lissie and 3 brothers, Blaine, Connie and Warren. She is survived by her son William M. Baker of Dragoon, AZ and his wife Shirley Baker. Her daughter Judy Hunt of Elkton, MD and 7 grandchildren William Baker of Waynesville, NC, Christina Pyron of Ronda, NC, Lorie Flechsig of Rising Sun, MD, Jason Alexander of Belair, MD, Michelle and Jeanette Hunt of North East, MD and Kelly Baker of Conowingo, MD. She also had 16 great grandchildren. She lived the majority of her life in Perryville, MD. Gracie was a sunday school teacher for First Assembly of God in Elkton, MD. She loved her family and God and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services are to be held grave site on Monday February 3rd at 2:00pm at the Conowingo Baptist Church at 151 Rock Springs Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 31, 2020