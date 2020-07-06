1/1
Gregor J. Adams Sr.
1978 - 2020
Gregor John Adams, Sr., age 41, of Fishing Creek, MD, formerly of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 24, 1978, he was the son of Kathleen Mansure Collins and husband, Scott, Elkton, MD, and William F. Adams, Crapo, MD.

Mr. Adams was a laborer in the construction industry. He loved fishing and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his fiancee, Brittany Sherman; son, Gregor J. Adams, Jr.; siblings, Matthew L. Collins and companion, Beth Foskey, Bryan Adams and Cynthia Adams; grandfather, Lee Collins; and uncles, John Mansure and wife, Ruth Ann, and Steven Collins and wife, Vicki.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl F. Adams, Suzanne Adams, Kay M. Collins, Frances L. Mansure and Jacob F. Mansure.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation-Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915; or to a charity of your choice.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
