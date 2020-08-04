H. Ross Hawkins, 81 of Sedona, died July 9, 2020 of heart-related complications.
Ross lived a 'hummingbird-inspired' and 'joy-filled' life. As Founder and Executive director of the International Hummingbird Society headquartered in Sedona, Arizona, he touched many lives in the community with his unwavering enthusiasm for and deep knowledge of hummingbirds. This wealth was shared through the seven years of the successful Society-sponsored Sedona Hummingbird Festival that brought hummingbird lovers to Sedona from every state and 12 different countries.
Ross was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Dero B.and Mary E. Hawkins and grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He worked 9 years as a Ph.D research chemist for DuPont, in Wilmington, Delaware, and was Vice President in investments for Morgan Stanley, retiring after 22 years, before founding the non-profit Hummingbird Society for conservation of hummingbirds. He couldn't stand the thought that some of these precious birds were disappearing.
Hawkins was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Hawkins. He is survived by his wife, Beth Kingsley Hawkins of Sedona, and his daughters, Sandra West and her husband Michael West of Lakewood, Colorado and Anita Hawkins and her husband Rev. Craig Cowing of Rocky Hill, Connecticut.
Due to the pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time.
Donations may be made in honor of Ross, its founder, to the International Hummingbird Society to further their work of conservation at www.hummingbirdsociety.org
, Click on 'join, renew or donate' or send to the Hummingbird Society, 6560 State Route 179, Suite 124, Sedona, Arizona 86351.