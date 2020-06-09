On June 6, 2020, Hannah Nicole Doughten, 26 of North East, MD, went home to be with the Lord.
She was born in Elkton, MD, on October 25, 1993.
Hannah is survived by her son: Greyson James; mother: Beatrice (Nicki) Doughten of North East, MD; brothers: Nicholas James Wright of North East, MD and Sydney Doughten of FL; paternal grandparents: Carolyn and Stuart Dye of North East, MD; two uncles: Timothy Everidge of North East, MD and James Everidge of GA; and many loving cousins.
A celebration of Hannah's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to help with expenses to Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
She was born in Elkton, MD, on October 25, 1993.
Hannah is survived by her son: Greyson James; mother: Beatrice (Nicki) Doughten of North East, MD; brothers: Nicholas James Wright of North East, MD and Sydney Doughten of FL; paternal grandparents: Carolyn and Stuart Dye of North East, MD; two uncles: Timothy Everidge of North East, MD and James Everidge of GA; and many loving cousins.
A celebration of Hannah's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to help with expenses to Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 9, 2020.