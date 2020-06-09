Hannah Nicole Doughten
1993 - 2020
On June 6, 2020, Hannah Nicole Doughten, 26 of North East, MD, went home to be with the Lord.

She was born in Elkton, MD, on October 25, 1993.

Hannah is survived by her son: Greyson James; mother: Beatrice (Nicki) Doughten of North East, MD; brothers: Nicholas James Wright of North East, MD and Sydney Doughten of FL; paternal grandparents: Carolyn and Stuart Dye of North East, MD; two uncles: Timothy Everidge of North East, MD and James Everidge of GA; and many loving cousins.

A celebration of Hannah's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to help with expenses to Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

