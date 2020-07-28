1/1
Harold H. Musser "Mutt" "Sonny"' Sr.
1942 - 2020
Harold H. "Mutt" "Sonny" Musser, Sr., age 78, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

At the request of the family, no flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, Union United Methodist Church, 345 School Bell Road, Bear, DE 19701, or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
