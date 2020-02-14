Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Llyod Grove


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Llyod Grove Obituary
Harold L. Grove, 87 yrs, Port Deposit, MD, passed awayFebruary 11, 2020 at the Calvert Manor Nursing Home inRising Sun, MD. Born March 16, 1932 in Port Deposit,MD, he was the son of the late Ferdinand Albert and EllaElizabeth Smith Grove, Sr.Mr. Grove is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Grove;five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph B. Grove and WilliamJ. Grove, Sr.; sisters Irene Conover, Estelle Jensen, andBernadette Towson.In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in deathby his wife Lillie M. Ellingsworth; daughter, ArleneMcCarty; granddaughter Beth Ann McCarty; brothers,Charles H. Grove, Ferdinand A. Grove, Franklin D. Grove,and David F. Grove; and sister, Janet Krekemeyer.Mr. Grove worked at Harford Metal for 68 years. He loveddancing and being on his C.B.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 21Craigtown Road, Port Deposit, MD. Interment will follow.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -