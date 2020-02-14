|
Harold L. Grove, 87 yrs, Port Deposit, MD, passed awayFebruary 11, 2020 at the Calvert Manor Nursing Home inRising Sun, MD. Born March 16, 1932 in Port Deposit,MD, he was the son of the late Ferdinand Albert and EllaElizabeth Smith Grove, Sr.Mr. Grove is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Grove;five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph B. Grove and WilliamJ. Grove, Sr.; sisters Irene Conover, Estelle Jensen, andBernadette Towson.In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in deathby his wife Lillie M. Ellingsworth; daughter, ArleneMcCarty; granddaughter Beth Ann McCarty; brothers,Charles H. Grove, Ferdinand A. Grove, Franklin D. Grove,and David F. Grove; and sister, Janet Krekemeyer.Mr. Grove worked at Harford Metal for 68 years. He loveddancing and being on his C.B.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 21Craigtown Road, Port Deposit, MD. Interment will follow.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 19, 2020