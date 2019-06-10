Harriett Lee Howland-Jolley of Hubert, NC, age 74, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born in Elkton, MD on February 2, 1945 to the late James Harvey Stanton and Martha (Cross) Stanton. She was also a long time resident of Wilmington, DE.

Harriett was born and raised in Elkton, MD. She worked for the Maryland State Roads Commission for a time. Harriett went on to work as a truck driver for various companies throughout her lifetime. She loved dogs and had several over the years.

Harriett is survived by two sons: Michael Howland and Matthew Howland; two grandsons: Tyler Howland and Dennis Zipprian; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Charlotte Wolfe and Martha Marks; brother, John "Jack" Stanton; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Jolley; daughter, Mary Howland; sister Laura Preston; and three brothers: James Edward Stanton, Clarence Harvey Stanton and William Stanton.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 1pm. Burial will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.