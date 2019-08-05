|
Harry J. Pisapia, 75 of Galena, MD died August 4, 2019 in Kent Hospice House, Chestertown, MD.
Mr. Pisapia was born on December 11, 1943 in Dover, DE, son of the late Louis A. & Pasqualina T. Pisapia. Mr. Pisapia enlisted in the Navy after graduation from Dover High School in 1961. In 1963 he married his late wife Caroline. They moved to Galena, MD in 1980. Harry was an insurance agent for Nationwide Insurance Company for over 35 years. Harry was a US Navy Corpsman, Past President of the Dover Elks Lodge 1903 where he was a member for 45 years, Life Member of the Galena Fire Company where he held many positions, Mayor of Galena from 1992-2013, served on the Galena Town Council, served on the Maryland Municipal League, Chaplain for the Chestertown and Betterton American Legion, member of the Kent County Commission of Aging, umpired baseball, softball and refereed soccer, active member of St. Dennis Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, Kent County High School Hall of Fame Inaugural Class, and was recognized with the"Maryland's Most Beautiful People" award from Past Governor Parris N. Glendening.
He is survived by his sons Joseph (Christy) of Galena, Anthony (Cresha) of Elkton; Daughter-in-law Bonnie Pisapia Dorr (Ed) of Port Richey, FL; 4 grandchildren Dominick Pisapia (Tasha), Alicia Weisenberg (Clay), Victoria Pisapia & Marisa Pisapia; 6 great grandchildren Alayna, Nixon, Vincent, Aubrie, Eli, and Owen; Sister Loretta Pisapia. He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline and brother Louis Pisapia.
A viewing will be held on August 8 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross Street, Galena. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on August 9 at 11 am at St. Dennis Catholic Church, Galena. Private burial will be held in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Galena V.F.C., St. Dennis Catholic Church, and Betterton America Legion.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 7, 2019