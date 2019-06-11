Harry Morris Nelson passed away June 7, 2019 at Westminster Village, Dover, DE. Born July 27, 1928 in Newark, DE, he was the son of Leonard M and Ethel J Nelson.

Harry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret B Nelson; his son-in-law, Gordon Meyer; and his grandson, Nicholas Meyer and his wife, Kirsten. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers: Paul, Charles, Lenny; and his only child, Patricia Meyer.

Harry resided in Newark most of his life, then moved to Lower Delaware in 1994. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946. After two years of service, he studied Economics at night at the University of Delaware and Accounting Goldey College in Wilmington. A true 'people person' at heart, after several years in the accounting department at Chrysler, he owned and operated a Country Store and Delicatessen which he enjoyed for 23 years. For his next endeavor, he founded a computer rental company.

Harry loved participating in sports, especially fast pitch softball where he excelled, and later, he became an avid surf fisherman. His service to Kiwanis was an avocation. As a member of the Red Clay Valley Club in Division 7, he held several Capitol District Offices, including President of the Kiwanis Foundation supporting youth. Carrying on a family tradition, he loved music and sang in Church Choirs, including Ebenezer Methodist Church in Pike Creek Valley, Conley's Chapel in Lewes, DE and People's Church in Dover. Upon moving to Westminster Village, he started the Chorus and made sure music became an important part of the scheduled activities.

Known as "the Fun Uncle" on both sides of his family, a Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. at Westminster Village in Dover. Family and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Village, 191 Westminster Dr., Dover, DE 19904.

Letters of condolence and guestbook may be signed at: www.torbertfuneral.com Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary