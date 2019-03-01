Harry Phillips Jr., 91, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home. Born July 13, 1927 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Harry and Catherine Roman Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Marines. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, and was formerly employed by Amtrak Railroad as a signalman.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Peggy Jane Patterson Phillips, of Perryville, MD; sons: William (Bill) Phillips, Harry Paul Phillips, Kevin Patrick Phillips; daughters: Catherine Jane Phillips, Maria Lynne Phillips, Lauren Mary Phillips Schmid, Kristin Leigh Phillips; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Phillips McLhinney.

Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his brother, Michael (Mickey) Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 12 Noon, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 7, 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the Mass. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Erin Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

