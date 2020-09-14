1/1
Harvey W. "Bim" Bossler Jr.
1960 - 2019

Harvey (Bim) W Bossler Jr. passed away suddenly on Sept. 12, 2020

Bim was born on Dec. 2nd 1960 in Wilm. DE. He was the son of the late Harvey W Bossler Sr. and Ann McGee Bossler. He grew up as a military brat and found his true roots in Earleville, MD, graduating from Bohemia Manor HS. Bim followed his strong military background and enlisted in the Air Force where he excelled as a flight engineer and instructor, proudly serving his country for 21 years. After retiring from the Air Force, Bim found his calling as an airplane mechanic and worked for US Air and American Airlines for 20 years between Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Bim had a bright smile and quite infectious laugh who could attract a crowd with his amazing ability to bring his stories to life.

Bim was the biggest procrastinator you would ever meet, always taking things apart and trying to put them back together, sometimes having a few parts left over. He thoroughly enjoyed his time with his family and friends boating on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. He loved spending time with Liam, passing on his knowledge and expertise in projects they worked on together.

Bim is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 15 years Mary Kate Breen Bossler, son Liam Harvey Bossler, niece Kristi Bossler, step son Edward Zimmerman (Erin), grandchildren Shawn and Charlie Zimmerman, Mother-in-law Anne Breen and many extended family members and lifelong friends. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Lori Bossler and step son Shawn Zimmerman.

A viewing will be held on Saturday Sept 19th from 12-2pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 2pm. Burial will be held privately.



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
