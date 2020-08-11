1/1
Hattie Margaret (Wilson) Barton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattie Margaret (Wilson) Barton, 91 of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020.

She was born December 17, 1928 in VA to Hunter Wilson and Josie (Ball) Wilson.

Hattie loved her children and grandchildren. She loved her puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert N. Barton; a daughter: Beulah G. Honaker; and her parents.

She is survived by two sisters; and her children: Robert W. Barton & wife, Maxine, Roger D. Barton & wife, Janie, Mary A. George & husband, David, and Lisa A. Gallaher all of North East, MD; 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services, conducted by Rev. James Moyers will begin at 11:00 am.

Interment follow in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved