Hattie Margaret (Wilson) Barton, 91 of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020.
She was born December 17, 1928 in VA to Hunter Wilson and Josie (Ball) Wilson.
Hattie loved her children and grandchildren. She loved her puzzles.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert N. Barton; a daughter: Beulah G. Honaker; and her parents.
She is survived by two sisters; and her children: Robert W. Barton & wife, Maxine, Roger D. Barton & wife, Janie, Mary A. George & husband, David, and Lisa A. Gallaher all of North East, MD; 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services, conducted by Rev. James Moyers will begin at 11:00 am.
Interment follow in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
