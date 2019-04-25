Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Hazel L. Coulbourne Meekins


1940 - 2019
Hazel L. Coulbourne Meekins Obituary
Hazel Louise Meekins, 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 1019. Born in Elkton on February 19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Katherine Kennedy Coulbourne.
A kind hearted soul, Mrs. Meekins was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include her children, Dianne Myers, Newark, DE, Brian Meekins, Elkton, MD, Edward Meekins, Rising Sun, MD and Laura Combs, Elkton, MD; siblings, Lawrence "Sonny" Coulbourne and Richard Coulbourne both of Elkton, MD and Sharon McCoy, Ft. Myers, FL; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meekins was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ronald A. Meekins and sisters Mary Lou Yates and Deborah McCoy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019
