Hazel L. Emerson, 92, of Ocean City, MD, formerly of Oxford, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1927 in Elkton, MD, to the late Randall Trimble and Beatrice (Reynolds) Trimble.

Hazel was raised by her mother, Beatrice; and grandparents, on the Reynolds Farm in Cecil County, MD. As a child, she grew up with her aunts and had a wonderful childhood. Hazel worked as a beautician where she spent a lot of time at the hair salon.

She married the love of her life, Frank Emerson Sr. and spent 50 years together. They loved Ocean City, MD, and some of the best years of her life were the 20 years they spent living in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Hazel and her husband fished and spent time on the beach and boardwalk. The only thing Hazel liked more than the beach was eating ice cream.

Hazel is survived by her sons: Frank Emerson (Jane); Tom Emerson; daughter, Linda Nalepa; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Emerson Sr.; and daughter, Mary Ann Emerson.

A Celebration of Hazel's Life will be held on Monday, June 3, 11 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery.

The family asks that you please pray for a cure of Dementia and Alzheimer's.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on May 31, 2019