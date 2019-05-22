Home

Heath Squier Ravel

Heath Squier Ravel Obituary
Heath Squier Ravel, 65, of Nottingham, PA, passed away May 14, 2019. Heath was born in Philadelphia County, PA, on Sept. 3, 1953.
Heath worked at Advanced Auto Parts in North East, MD. He was a member of Freedom Church in Rising Sun, MD. Heath enjoyed working on classic cars, vintage motorcycles and jeeps.
He is survived by his son, Dane Ravel, of Nottingham, PA; sister, Beth Ward, of Colora, MD; and nephew, Timothy Ward, of Quarryville, PA.
A Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Freedom Church, 51 Colonial Way, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 24, 2019
