Helen Wilson Caleb, formerly Taylor, of Elkton, MD, age 85, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE on September 3, 1934 to the late Elmer Wilson and Daisy (Reid) Wilson.
Helen was a charter member of the Chesapeake City Post 7687. She was actively involved with the , holding various offices, before falling ill. Helen enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and visited Scotland. Her most cherished time was spent with her family.
Helen is survived by three daughters: Sandra (William) Davis, Michele Taylor and Tena (Greg) Reynolds; two sons: Jay (Mary) Caleb and Robbie Wilson; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Caleb; daughter, Sharon Way; two grandsons, James Duff and Josh Caleb; granddaughter, Robin Slater; brother, Floyd (Barbara) Wilson and sister, Heather (Harry) Caleb.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Helen's honor may be made payable to " Post 7687" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020