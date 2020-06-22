Helen Louise Gehringer,(nee Smith), passed away on June 20, 2020. She was born on October 25th, 1929 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Dr. Andrew and Mary Smith. She lived most of her life in Egg Harbor City, graduated from Egg Harbor City High School, and Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia. Helen was a faithful member of The Moravian Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and serving on the Board of Elders. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for various places, working lastly for The Galloway Twp. Board of Education.She was predeceased by her daughters Elizabeth Jacobs, Lisa Wiegand, Sister Susan Larabee, Son-in-law Rev. Wilfred W. Harke, the father of her children, Arthur Breder, and husband George Gehringer. Helen is survived by her daughter Mary Harke, son Andrew Breder(Robin), son-in laws Thomas Jacobs and Douglas Wiegand, grandchildren Ashton(Ryan)Braen, Taylor Breder(fiance Mike Deleener), Zachary Wiegand(Kylie), Makenzie Wiegand, great granddaughters Finley and Sawyer Braen, and Morgan Wiegand. In addition, grandchildren Deborah (Corey) Brown, Rebecca (Greg) Dodd, and David ((Laura) Harke. Other survivors are Sister Lucia Strauss and special niece Lucia Larabee. Thank you always to Carolyn Gilbert, Mom's friend and caregiver for so many years."Wesi", as she was known by many, was the ultimate hostess. She was known for her parties, fun, and food. Her house was open to everyone. During the summer months you could find her living in her beloved cabin on Hammonton Lake. You never went away from her gatherings hungry or thirsty, and without having had a good time. She loved her children, and was committed to being a good Mother. Even though she worked full time, you could always find her knitting something while watching her children in whatever activity they were doing. The "Matriarch", as she loved being known by, will be missed by all of us. Burial will be private, per her request, and she will be laid to rest with her parents in the Egg Harbor Cemetery.