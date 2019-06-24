Helen Lorine Lockard, 82, of North East, MD, went home with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

A lifelong resident of North East, she was born on June 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Susie (Dickens) Tester.

Mrs. Lockard retired from RMR. She also worked at McDonald's and the Chuck House.

She enjoyed playing bingo and going to car shows. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She loved each of her grandchildren and grand babies.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Howard E. Lockard Sr.; their children: the late Linda D. Lockard, the late Howard E. Lockard Jr., the late Rebecca Jane Lockard, Jeanie A. Sizemore (Ricky), John D. Lockard (Deborah), Deborah S. Lockard-Shelley (Doug), Neddie G. Birney (Charlie), James W. Lockard (Linda); a brother, RV Tester; 18 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and 22 great great grandchildren, all of North East, MD.

Also preceded in death by two siblings: Lucy Rogers, of North East, MD; Dallas Tester, of Lynchburg, VA; and two grandchildren: Robert Kenneth Vandegrift Jr. and Sabrina Lynn Lockard.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

