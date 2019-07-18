Helen L. Dennison, formerly of Elkton, MD, died Tuesday in Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital.



She would have been 89 next month.



Her family always was the center of her life. Her husband, Curtis W., died in 2008. Her son, Keith, died in 1968. Helen is also preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen Webb; brother, Jimmy Craig, Sr.; and sister, Betty Juba. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sandy Dennison-James of Wilmington, DE and Kathy Booker of Elkton, MD, and her sons-in-law, John James and Brett Booker. She adored her grandchildren, Joey Riley, Luke Riley, and Abby Riley. She also is survived by her step-grandchildren, Seth Booker and Taylor Booker; her brother, Robert C. Webb and his wife Edith; her sister, Mary Ann Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She also is survived by her and her husband's lifelong friends, Alice and Keijo Karppinen, and a cousin, Marty Fauconniere.



After her family, she loved gardening and spending time outdoors. She was especially expert at growing orchids and azaleas. She enjoyed enticing butterflies and birds, especially hummingbirds, to her yard. Until her health declined, she took great pride and enjoyment from chronicling her extended family with many, many photos and movies, as well as hosting an annual extended family dinner.



She loved watching Hollywood films of the 1930s and '40s. About 15 years ago she spent many hours editing her home movies into finished films, complete with credits of the "casts" and soundtracks. She was particularly a fan of actress Betty Grable and the big-band leader Harry James.



She retired in 1995 as an executive secretary and the University of Delaware, after nearly 19 years working in dean's office in the College of Engineering and in the School of Life and & Health Sciences. Previously, she worked at the former Thiokol Corp, and the Aberdeen Proving Ground.



Born in Earleville, MD, she lived most of her life in Elkton. A little over a year ago, she moved to Somerford House in Newark.



A celebration of Helen L. Dennison's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends are being called to visit one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to " " and sent in care of the funeral home.