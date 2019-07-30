Home

R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
West Nottingham Cemetery
1195 Firetower Road
Colora, MD
Helen Margaret "Peggy" (Williams) Richardson


1942 - 2019
Helen Margaret "Peggy" (Williams) Richardson Obituary
Helen Margaret "Peggy" (Williams) Richardson, age 77, of Conowingo, MD passed away July 22, 2019. Peggy was born in Maryland on March 16, 1942 to James, Sr. & Helen Williams.

Peggy worked as a nurse's assistant for forty years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Also working as a waitress at the Conowingo Diner and security at the Conowingo Dam. Peggy loved to help people, she enjoyed crafting, making wreaths, ceramics and Christmas bows. A lot of the crafts she made were for others to use at the gravesites of their loved ones. She loved football, was a Dallas Cowboys fan and also enjoyed watching Orioles baseball.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Gilbert (Mickey) of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Leslie Michelle Van Bibber (Brandon) of Dover, PA., Thomas Steven Gilbert of Elizabeth City, NC and Michael Ryan Gilbert of North East, MD; great grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Van Bibber of Dover, PA; and Haylee and Gavyn Gilbert of Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jeffery Williams (LuAnn) of Rising Sun, MD; sister-in-law, Linda Williams Mischler of Rising Sun, MD; a niece and 6 nephews.

She is predeceased by brother, James "Jimmy" Williams, Jr., Timothy Williams, Thomas Williams and Norwood Williams; nephew, Norwood "Bug" Williams, Jr.

A visitation will be held 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P. A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P. A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may visit starting at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to Mt Pleasant Methodist Church, c/o R. T. Foard Funeral Home, P O Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Send condolences visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 2, 2019
