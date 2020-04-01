|
Helen Ann McCracken (Butler), better known as "Mom-mom" born April 12, 1948 in Bear, DE sadly passed away March 31, 2020 at her home in Elkton, MD at the age of 71.
She is proceeded by her Father - Arthur Earl Butler Sr., Mother - Dorothy Rebecca Butler (Hoffman), Brother - Arthur "Earl" Butler Jr., Brother - Francis Butler, Brother - Gary Butler, and best friend - Ellis Nesbitt.
She is survived by 3 sons and their wives Ed and Susan McCracken Jr., Teddy and Sharon McCracken and Terry and Karen McCracken, 12 Grandchildren Amber, Zach, Candice, Steven, Kyle, Brandon, Olivia, Evan, Dylan, Mackenzie, Megan and Carly, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 dogs Little Bit and Gizmo - her babies!
Helen was known for taking care of her family first and foremost - her children, her grandchildren and eventually her mother and brothers as time passed. She put those whom she loved before her needs or desires always! She loved spending time with the ones she loved and cared for most of all. She had a love for arts, crafts, baking and couldn't wait for spring flowers and gardening! She also had a hankering for the slots!
She is identified as having a fire-cracker spirit and wasn't afraid to tell anyone how she felt.
Anyone whom knew her knew she was as sweet as a rose and just as prickly as the thorn that grew on it.
Services for Helen will be held privately and at the convenience of the family through R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020