Helen (Mulvey) Meyers


1925 - 2020
Helen (Mulvey) Meyers Obituary
previously from Newark, DE, Earleville, MD, and Norwood, PA

Helen Meyers, age 94, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Helen departed her earthly life and was ushered into heaven by God's angels into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A memoriam service to remember and honor Helen will be held at Elkton United Methodist Church in the spring 2020. Newspaper notification will be printed at that time. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA will be private.

Donations may be made in her memory to the American Bible Society or .
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020
