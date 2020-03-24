|
Henry Earl Morris of Elkton, MD died on March 21, 2020 at Bayside Community Services. He was 76.
He was born in Chestertown, Maryland on January 6, 1944 the son of the late Elva Jane Morris. Mr. Morris was a longtime member of the Bayside Community Network in Elkton. He was always happy and ready to help, a hard worker he did some light assembly as work/activities with Bayside and was a kind and gentle soul who loved animals.
He is survived by two aunts, Anna Mae Roe and Addie Rosenblat of Chestertown, MD; 22 cousins and his friends and staff at Bayside Community Services.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Church Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020