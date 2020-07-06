Herbert William Welch, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Welch retired from the General Motors Corporation, Wilmington, DE.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Doris Potter Welch; son, Michael W. Welch and wife, Irene; grandson, Matthew Welch; and siblings, Robert Welch and Billie Lou Tilghman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Beulah Sexton Welch; and brother, Thomas Welch.
Funeral service 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. Interment with military honors in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.hickshomeforfunerals.com