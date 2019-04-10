Herman Charles Taylor, 73, of Paisley, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born in Elkton, MD, on Sept. 30, 1945.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Throughout most of his life, you could always find "Herm" or "Doc", as many called him, driving a dump truck, under the hood of one of his cars, at the drag way, cruising on his motorcycle, or somewhere with a fishing pole in his hand. But mostly, he loved spending time with his family, who will always deeply miss him.

Survivors include his spouse, Cindy (Jackson) Taylor; his sister, Terri Taylor; his children: James Smith, Herman A. Taylor, Dawn Taylor-Benko, Lindsey Taylor, Katelyn Taylor; several grandchildren which he loved with all his heart and a few great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: Albert Taylor and Mary Alice (Sadler) Taylor; sister, Diane Weiss (Christiansen); daughter, Charlene Taylor-Kaine; and grandson, Robert Hymer.

Services will be held privately. Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary