Herman Charles Taylor

Herman Charles Taylor Obituary
Herman Charles Taylor, 73, of Paisley, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born in Elkton, MD, on Sept. 30, 1945.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Throughout most of his life, you could always find "Herm" or "Doc", as many called him, driving a dump truck, under the hood of one of his cars, at the drag way, cruising on his motorcycle, or somewhere with a fishing pole in his hand. But mostly, he loved spending time with his family, who will always deeply miss him.
Survivors include his spouse, Cindy (Jackson) Taylor; his sister, Terri Taylor; his children: James Smith, Herman A. Taylor, Dawn Taylor-Benko, Lindsey Taylor, Katelyn Taylor; several grandchildren which he loved with all his heart and a few great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: Albert Taylor and Mary Alice (Sadler) Taylor; sister, Diane Weiss (Christiansen); daughter, Charlene Taylor-Kaine; and grandson, Robert Hymer.
Services will be held privately.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2019
