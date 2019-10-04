|
|
|
Hollie Monroe "Tim" Bandy, Jr., 60, of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Elkton on March 13, 1959, he was the son of Bonnie Brice Hollett, Newark, DE and the late Hollie M. Bandy, Sr.
Mr. Bandy was a carpenter who had worked in residential and commercial construction. He enjoyed playing music, watching football and was a history buff.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sons, Shaun Bandy, Sanford, FL and Cody Bandy, North East, MD; grandson Cody Bandy, Jr. and sisters, Carol Pugh (Larry), Barton, FL, Tammy Bandy Heverin (Bink), Newark, DE and Judy Bandy Osborne (Jack), Avondale, PA, aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews
Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921 where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
The family suggests contributions to the funeral home at the above address in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 9, 2019